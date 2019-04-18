You are here

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Thursday

Thu, Apr 18, 2019 - 5:34 PM

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Thursday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 1.17 points to 1,619.73.

Volume was 2.9 billion lots worth RM2.2 billion.

Losers beat gainers 453 to 397.

