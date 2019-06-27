You are here

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Thursday

Thu, Jun 27, 2019 - 5:54 PM

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Thursday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 1.79 points to 1,672.70.

Volume was 1.8 billion lots worth RM1.9 billion.

Gainers beat losers 369 to 350.

