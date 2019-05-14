You are here

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Tuesday

Tue, May 14, 2019 - 5:36 PM

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Tuesday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 1.90 points to 1,599.19.

Volume was 2.8 billion lots worth RM2.5 billion.

Losers beat gainers 488 to 386.

