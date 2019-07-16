You are here
Malaysia: Shares close lower on Tuesday
Tue, Jul 16, 2019 - 5:52 PM
MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Tuesday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 3.43 points to 1,668.94.
Volume was 3.3 billion lots worth RM2.1 billion.
Losers outnumbered gainers 444 to 413.
