Malaysia: Shares close lower on Wednesday

Wed, Jul 17, 2019 - 6:03 PM

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Wednesday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 11.41 points to 1,657.53.

Volume was 3.8 billion lots worth RM2 billion.

Losers outnumbered gainers 618 to 226.

