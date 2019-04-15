You are here

Home > Stocks

Malaysia: Shares end higher on Monday

Mon, Apr 15, 2019 - 5:47 PM

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Monday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 1.16 points to 1,631.33.

Volume was 3.1 billion lots worth RM1.7 billion.

Losers beat gainers 595 to 311.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BP_SGcbd_150419_1.jpg
Apr 15, 2019
Garage

More VCs pour into Asean, but await elusive exits

Apr 15, 2019
Opinion

Be discerning on funds' income payouts

BT_20190415_LTDONKI15_3753523.jpg
Apr 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

Don Don Donki not fazed by tight labour, pricey rentals here

Most Read

1 Pure Group to open 8th facility in Suntec City
2 UOL wins full control of Marina Mandarin hotel, as UIC unit buys out OUE and others
3 Coffee price crisis means hipsters could lose their specialty blends
4 Ode to my alma mater
5 CapitaLand's acquisition of Ascendas-Singbridge gets overwhelming nod from shareholders
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_Condo_150419_98.jpg
Apr 15, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore's new private home sales, launches up in March

Apr 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

Strategic review underway for APTT and Taiwan cable TV investment

Apr 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

TEE International proposes to spin off and list infrastructure business on Catalist

Apr 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

UOB, Qoo10 join hands to drive e-commerce growth in South-east Asia

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening