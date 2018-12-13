You are here

Malaysia: Shares end higher on Thursday

Thu, Dec 13, 2018 - 5:39 PM

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Thursday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 12.73 points to 1,676.00.

Volume was 1.5 billion lots worth RM1.6 billion.

Losers outnumbered gainers 397 to 371.

