You are here

Home > Stocks

Malaysia: Shares end higher on Tuesday

Tue, Feb 19, 2019 - 6:02 PM

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Tuesday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 13.82 points to 1,706.56.

Volume was 2.8 billion lots worth RM2.4 billion.

Gainers beat losers 517 to 385.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

SLhsk_190219_2.jpg
Feb 19, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore Budget doubles down on restructuring

SL_fw_190219_3.jpg
Feb 19, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Foreign workers quota cut for services sector

SL_dbs_190219_30.jpg
Feb 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS housing loans business takes harder hit from cooling measures

Most Read

1 Sales of DR's Secret in China: Best World's best-kept secret?
2 Global Premium Hotels puts 23 hotels on market at S$1.4b
3 Bitter pill to swallow despite Olivia Lum's sweetener to small investors
4 Singapore Budget 2019: 50% personal income tax rebate capped at S$200
5 Trump may worsen global car market slump
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

SL_sg_190219_70.jpg
Feb 19, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Companies & Markets

Analysts see winners in defence, healthcare, banks from Budget 2019

Feb 19, 2019
Real Estate

REDAS' new chief calls on government to review property curbs

Feb 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Midas probe needs more time due to jurisdiction-related complexities, authorities tell Sias

Feb 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Boustead Projects unit wins over S$70m contract to design and build manufacturing facility

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening