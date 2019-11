The FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 22.03 points to 1,561.74.

MALAYSIA share prices finished lower on Friday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 22.03 points to 1,561.74.

Volume was 2.59 billion lots worth RM 2.35 billion.

Losers outnumbered gainers 630 to 296.