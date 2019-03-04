You are here

Malaysia: Shares end lower on Monday

Mon, Mar 04, 2019 - 5:49 PM

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Monday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 6.77 points to 1,693.99.

Volume was 3.1 billion lots worth RM2.2 billion.

Losers outnumbered gainers 447 to 427.

