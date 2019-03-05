You are here

Malaysia: Shares end lower on Tuesday

Tue, Mar 05, 2019

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Tuesday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 8.37 points to 1,685.62.

Volume was 2.6 billion lots worth RM2.1 billion.

Losers outnumbered gainers 469 to 353.

