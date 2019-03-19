You are here

Malaysia: Shares end lower on Tuesday

Tue, Mar 19, 2019 - 5:43 PM

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Tuesday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 3.26 points to 1,687.68.

Volume was 2.8 billion lots worth RM1.7 billion.

Losers outnumbered gainers 622 to 241.

