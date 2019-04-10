You are here

Malaysia: Shares end lower on Wednesday

Wed, Apr 10, 2019 - 5:42 PM

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Wednesday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 2.48 points to 1,639.46.

Volume was 3.3 billion lots worth RM2.4 billion.

Gainers beat losers 441 to 371.

