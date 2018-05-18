You are here
Malaysia: Shares open higher on Friday
Fri, May 18, 2018 - 9:18 AM
MALAYSIA share prices opened higher on Friday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 5.09 points to 1,859.53 at 9.01am.
Volume was 79.59 million lots worth RM29 million.
Gainers outnumbered losers 118 to 48.
