You are here
Malaysia: Shares open higher on Thursday
Thu, May 17, 2018 - 9:24 AM
MALAYSIA share prices opened higher on Thursday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 5.08 points to 1,863.34 at 9.03am.
Volume was 97.66 million lots worth RM62.05 million.
Gainers outnumbered losers 176 to 68.
sentifi.com
Market voices on:
Sign up for BT Newsletters
Please wait
Breaking News
09:05 am
Editor's Choice
Most Read
Must Read
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838SUBSCRIBE NOW
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
|
Breakfast Brief
every morning
|
Daily Debrief
every evening
Please wait