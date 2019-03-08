You are here

Malaysia: Shares open lower on Friday

Fri, Mar 08, 2019 - 9:19 AM

MALAYSIA share prices opened lower on Friday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 0.98 points to 1,685.97 at 9am.

Volume was 33.75 million lots worth RM14.19 million.

Losers beat gainers 75 to 69.

