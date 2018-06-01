You are here
Mapletree Investments' Patmi up 39% at S$1.96b for FY17/18
It also recorded a higher return on equity of 15.7% compared to a year ago
MAPLETREE Investments announced a profit after tax and minority interests (Patmi) of S$1.96 billion for the financial year ended March 31, 2018, up 39 per cent from a year ago.
For FY17/18, its revenue rose by 37 per cent to S$3.19 billion
