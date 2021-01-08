Markets look beyond US Capitol unrest to expected stimulus

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
SINGAPORE and regional stocks marched forward on Thursday, taking their cue from the US Democrats' Senate win, brushing aside the storming of Capitol Hill in the US.
The benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) rose 1.5 per cent or 43.96 points to close at 2,906.97, its...
