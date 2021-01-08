You are here

Home > Stocks
SUBSCRIBERS
US TRANSITION

Markets look beyond US Capitol unrest to expected stimulus

Regional stocks rally on Democrats' win; upward trajectory could continue for Singapore financials and cyclical counters
Fri, Jan 08, 2021 - 5:50 AM
raphlim@sph.com.sg@RaphaelLimBT

nz_sgx_080122.jpg
Singapore and regional stocks marched forward on Thursday, taking their cue from the US Democrats' Senate win, brushing aside the storming of Capitol Hill in the US.
PHOTO: ST FILE

Singapore

SINGAPORE and regional stocks marched forward on Thursday, taking their cue from the US Democrats' Senate win, brushing aside the storming of Capitol Hill in the US.

The benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) rose 1.5 per cent or 43.96 points to close at 2,906.97, its...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 8, 2021 07:15 AM
Government & Economy

US Vice-President Pence opposes using 25th amendment to remove Trump

[WASHINGTON] US Vice-President Mike Pence opposes using the 25th amendment to remove President Donald Trump from...

Jan 8, 2021 07:13 AM
Government & Economy

Federal Reserve's Bullard expects ongoing economic recovery as vaccines take hold

[BENGALURU] St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard on Thursday said he expects the US economic recovery...

Jan 8, 2021 07:06 AM
Government & Economy

Pelosi says removing Trump 'emergency of highest magnitude'

[WASHINGTON] US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called on Thursday for President Donald Trump to be urgently removed from...

Jan 8, 2021 07:03 AM
Transport

Boeing to pay US$2.5b fine over 737 MAX: DOJ

[NEW YORK] US prosecutors hit Boeing with a US$2.5 billion fine to settle charges the company defrauded regulators...

Jan 8, 2021 07:01 AM
Government & Economy

Biden calls Capitol protests one of 'darkest days' in US history

[WILMINGTON, United States] US President-elect Joe Biden said on Thursday that Donald Trump had incited one of the "...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Elon Musk overtakes Amazon's Bezos to become world's richest person

New pricing model timely as one-size- fits-all rules for HDB flats passé

US Congress affirms Biden's victory

WEF dates in Singapore moved to avoid clash with Hari Raya Puasa

Three Eagle Hospitality Trust directors resign

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for