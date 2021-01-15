New Zealand central bank says cyberattack resulted in 'significant data breach'

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) on Friday said an investigation into the cyberattack that hacked its data systems earlier this week revealed it was"dealing with a significant data breach."

[SYDNEY] The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) on Friday said an investigation into the cyberattack that hacked its data systems earlier this week revealed it was"dealing with a significant data breach."

"We are not in a position to provide further details on the investigation at this time as it could adversely affect the investigation and the steps being taken to mitigate the breach," RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr said in a statement.

