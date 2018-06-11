You are here

Home > Stocks

New Zealand: Shares fall on trade war fears as Trump leaves G-7 reeling

Mon, Jun 11, 2018 - 8:28 AM

[BENGALURU] New Zealand shares fell in early trade on Monday as fears of a global trade war heightened after US President Donald Trump threw the G-7's efforts to show a united front into disarray.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index declined 0.3 per cent or 24.18 points in lacklustre trade to 8,914.27 by 2349 GMT. Australian financial markets were closed for a public holiday.

"Local investors will be waiting to see how the overseas markets react to what's happening particularly between the Canadians and the Americans, and whether that might escalate into something more," said Grant Williamson, investment adviser at Christchurch-based Hamilton Hindin Greene.

The United States and Canada swung sharply towards a diplomatic and trade crisis on Sunday as top White House advisers lashed out at Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau a day after Mr Trump called him "very dishonest and weak."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Trump's backing out of the G-7 joint communique torpedoed what appeared to be a fragile consensus on a trade dispute between Washington and its top allies.

US trading partners have been furious over Mr Trump's decision last week to impose tariffs on steel and aluminium imports from Canada, the European Union and Mexico as part of his "America First" agenda.

Mr Williamson also said a "bit of profit taking" was evident following a very good run for the market lately.

The benchmark gained 3.5 per cent last week and registered its fourth consecutive record close on Friday.

Healthcare stocks led the decline on Monday, with Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Ltd slipping 0.7 per cent, while Ryman Healthcare Ltd fell 1.1 per cent.

Others in the red included Spark New Zealand Ltd, down 1.1 per cent, while utilities were also under pressure, with Meridian Energy Ltd sliding 1 per cent.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BP_semiconductor_110618_2.jpg
Jun 11, 2018
Technology

No swan song for Singapore semiconductors

BP_Lee_110618_8.jpg
Jun 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore-North Korea trade can grow if UN sanctions are lifted, says PM

BT_20180611_UWSUMMIT11K1QD_3466903.jpg
Jun 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Trump-Kim summit: S$20m bill to host US-North Korea meeting

Most Read

1 S'pore seeking arrest of Jho Low in 1MDB scandal since 2016
2 Jervois Hill bungalow sold for record S$2,729 psf on land area
3 Kim, Trump expected to arrive in Singapore on Sunday
4 Stocks to watch: Sembcorp, SembMarine, Wilmar International, Citic Envirotech
5 Singapore has sought Interpol help to find, arrest Jho Low since 2016: Singapore authorities
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_KimTrump_110618_7.jpg
Jun 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Business leaders cautiously optimistic on Trump-Kim meet

BP_semiconductor_110618_2.jpg
Jun 11, 2018
Technology

No swan song for Singapore semiconductors

BT_20180611_UWSUMMIT11K1QD_3466903.jpg
Jun 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Trump-Kim summit: S$20m bill to host US-North Korea meeting

BP_Lee_110618_8.jpg
Jun 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore-North Korea trade can grow if UN sanctions are lifted, says PM

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening