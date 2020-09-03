You are here

No change to components on the Straits Times Index

Thu, Sep 03, 2020 - 8:14 PM
THERE are no changes to the Straits Times Index (STI) constituents, following the September 2020 quarterly review.

The STI reserve list, comprising the five highest-ranking non-constituents of the STI by market capitalisation, will be (in order of size) Keppel DC Reit, Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust, Suntec Reit, NetLink NBN Trust and Keppel Reit.

Stocks on the reserve list will replace any constituents that become ineligible as a result of corporate actions, before the next review.

The FTSE ST methodology ensures the indexes accurately represent the investable universe for benchmarking purposes and can be easily replicated as the basis of index-linked products.

The indexes are reviewed quarterly in accordance with the index ground rules and to facilitate the inclusion of eligible initial public offering stocks.

The next review takes place in December.

FTSE Russell partners with Singapore Press Holdings, publisher of The Business Times, and the Singapore Exchange to jointly calculate the STI, Singapore's main stock market benchmark.

