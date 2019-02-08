Pine Capital boosts base capital of fund management subsidiary

CATALIST-LISTED Pine Capital has injected more capital into its 51 per cent-owned subsidiary, Advance Capital Partners Asset Management (ACPAM), by acquiring 393 new ordinary shares for an aggregate cash consideration of S$189,819.

The move is to enable ACPAM to comply with its base capital requirement as a registered fund management company with the Monetary Authority of Singapore, said Pine Capital in a Singapore Exchange filing on Thursday night.

It said the transaction was funded by the proceeds from the placement of 799 million new ordinary shares in the company in accordance with a subscription agreement dated Nov 27, 2018. The balance of the unutilised net placement proceeds amounts to some S$1.35 million.

In order to maintain the existing shareholding structure in ACPAM prior to the transaction, ACPAM has allotted Tan Choon Wee, interim CEO and executive chairman of Pine Capital, 378 new ordinary shares in ACPAM at the issue price of S$483 per compensation share. This represents an aggregate value of S$182,574 and were also allotted as compensation for unpaid salaries to Mr Tan as executive director and CEO of ACPAM for the period from January 2018 to May 2018.

The existing shareholding structure has around 51 per cent of shares being held by Pine Capital, and around 49 per cent by Mr Tan.

Following the subscription and issue of compensation shares to Mr Tan, ACPAM’s issued and paid-up share capital will increase from S$806,117 to S$1.2 million, comprising 7,277 ordinary shares. This will see Pine Capital holding 3,711 ordinary shares in ACPAM.

"For the avoidance of doubt", Pine Capital added that Professor Ling Chung Yee Roy, the only other director of ACPAM and an independent director of Pine Capital, currently does not hold any equity interest in either ACPAM or Pine Capital, whether directly or indirectly.