VIRUS OUTBREAK

Positive vaccine news a shot in arm for aviation, tourism stocks

Gainers during pandemic - such as medical supply makers - take a tumble
Wed, Nov 11, 2020 - 5:50 AM
Singapore Airlines, SATS and SIA Engineering which had averaged over 40 per cent decline for the year to Nov 9, averaged 12 per cent gains on Tuesday. Medtecs, Riverstone and Top Glove, which have generated exponential gains this year, averaged 13 per cent declines, he noted.
Singapore

AVIATION and tourism stocks in Singapore posted strong gains on Tuesday as investors received a dose of optimism from positive news of Covid-19 vaccines.

The Straits Times Index climbed 3.67 per cent or 95.64 points to close at 2705 on Tuesday, with big gains coming from...

Stay up to date with The Business Times for