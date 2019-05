South Korea's KOSPI stock index ended lower for a third straight session on Monday amid an absence of market-moving news and over worries the China-US trade spat was turning into a technology cold war.

[SEOUL] South Korea's KOSPI stock index ended lower for a third straight session on Monday amid an absence of market-moving news and over worries the China-US trade spat was turning into a technology cold war.

The Seoul stock market's main KOSPI ended down 1.10 points, or 0.05 per cent, at 2,044.21 points.

The KOSPI rose 0.16 per cent so far this year, but lost 8.1 per cent in the previous 30 trading sessions.

