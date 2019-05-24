You are here

S Korea: Stocks hit near 5-month low

Fri, May 24, 2019 - 3:33 PM

South Korea's KOSPI stock index extended losses for a third week and ended at a near five-month low on Friday, as technology shares bore the brunt of selling due to escalated US-China trade tensions.
AFP

The KOSPI has risen 0.21 per cent so far this year, but has lost 7.0 per cent in the previous 30 trading sessions.

The KOSPI has risen 0.21 per cent so far this year, but has lost 7.0 per cent in the previous 30 trading sessions.

The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 471.98 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 896, the number of advancing shares was 257.

