S Korea: Stocks inch higher on brisk Chinese factory data

[SEOUL] South Korean shares rose marginally on Monday, as brisk Chinese factory activity data tempered investors' anxiety caused by a fresh round of Sino-US tariffs.

The Seoul stock market's main KOSPI ended up 1.40, points, or 0.07 per cent, at 1,969.19.

The KOSPI has fallen 3.52 per cent so far this year, and lost 4.8 per cent in the previous 30 trading sessions.

The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 258.32 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 890, the number of advancing shares was 526.

REUTERS