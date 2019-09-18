S Korea: Stocks scale near 8-week high as oil prices cool; eyes on Fed

The Seoul stock market's main KOSPI ended up 8.40 points, or 0.41 per cent, at 2,070.73.

[SEOUL] South Korean shares ended near an eight-week peak on Wednesday as oil prices dipped on Saudi Arabia's supply reassurance, with focus shifting to a US Federal Reserve rate decision.

The Seoul stock market's main KOSPI ended up 8.40 points, or 0.41 per cent, at 2,070.73. The benchmark index gained for a ninth straight session, posting its highest close since July 25.

The KOSPI has risen 1.45 per cent so far this year, and gained 2.2 per cent in the previous 30 trading sessions.

The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 596.63 million shares and of the total traded issues of 892, the number of advancing shares was 404.

