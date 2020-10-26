You are here

Samsung affiliates' shares rise after death of Samsung Electronics chairman

Mon, Oct 26, 2020

Shares in Samsung C&T and Samsung Life Insurance rose 20 per cent and 15 per cent respectively on Monday morning after Samsung Electronics chairman Lee Kun Hee died on Sunday.
Lee, who built Samsung Electronics into a global tech giant, died on Sunday at 78, leaving potentially thorny succession issues for his children involving stakes in affiliates such as Samsung C&T and Samsung Life.

The wider market was up 0.5 per cent.

