Sao Paulo stock exchange hits record, closes over 100,000 points for first time

Thu, Jun 20, 2019 - 6:44 AM

[SAO PAULO] Sao Paulo's stock exchange closed at a record high on Wednesday, passing the 100,000 points barrier for the first time on the back of earlier statements by the US Federal Reserve, experts said.

The Bovespa index (Ibovespa) ended the day at 100,303 points, an increase of 0.9 per cent.

Only twice before, on March 18 and 19, had the Ibovespa crossed the 100,000 points threshold, only to drop back below it at the close of day.

