You are here

Home > Stocks

Seoul: Shares end higher, mark sharpest quarterly gain in 11 years

Tue, Jun 30, 2020 - 4:04 PM

ym-kospi-300620.jpg
South Korean shares closed higher on Tuesday on upbeat data from the United States and China, helping the benchmark index clock its sharpest quarterly gain in nearly 11 years.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[SEOUL] South Korean shares closed higher on Tuesday on upbeat data from the United States and China, helping the benchmark index clock its sharpest quarterly gain in nearly 11 years.

The Kospi ended up 14.85 points or 0.71 per cent at 2,108.33.

For the month, the index rose 3.88 per cent and its quarterly gain of 20.2 per cent helped it erase all losses from the coronavirus-driven plunge in the previous quarter.

Contracts to buy US previously-owned homes rebounded by the most on record in May, while China's factory activity expanded at a faster pace in June, beating expectations.

South Korea's central bank said it plans to provide dollar funds to local financial firms via repurchase agreements to stabilise the foreign exchange market if volatility rises risks stemming from the pandemic and recession.

SEE ALSO

Seoul: Stocks tumble as virus dents recovery hopes

Foreigners were net sellers of 70.90 billion won (S$82.2 million) worth of shares on the main board.

The won closed trading 0.37 per cent lower at 1,203 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform. The currency ended the month up 2.9 per cent, its sharpest gain in a year, while gaining 1.2 per cent for the quarter.

The central bank also said it sold a net US$5.851 billion during the first quarter to ease the won's volatility, which has sharply heightened amid the pandemic.

In offshore trading, the won was quoted down 0.2 per cent at 1,201.7 per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,201.6.

In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.01 point to 112.08.

The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.3 basis point to 0.840 per cent, while the benchmark 10-year yield was flat at 1.365 per cent.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 30, 2020 04:12 PM
Government & Economy

Lower electricity bills as tariffs to fall 15% for next 3 months

[SINGAPORE] Households can expect lower electricity bills for the next three months.

Jun 30, 2020 04:08 PM
Government & Economy

GE2020: NCMP scheme is not solution for alternative voice in Parliament, says WP's Dennis Tan

SINGAPOREANS must not fall into the trap of thinking that the Non-Constituency MP (NCMP) scheme is a solution for an...

Jun 30, 2020 04:08 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares mark best quarter in nearly 11 years

[SYDNEY] Australian shares rose on Tuesday after the country's central bank played up prospects of fresh stimulus...

Jun 30, 2020 03:51 PM
Technology

Indian telecom tycoon bids for SoftBank-backed OneWeb

[LONDON] Indian telecommunications tycoon Sunil Mittal has submitted a bid for OneWeb, the bankrupt satellite firm...

Jun 30, 2020 03:36 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stocks waver at open

[LONDON] Europe's major stock markets wavered Tuesday in cautious opening deals, despite rebounding share prices in...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.