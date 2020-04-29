You are here

Home > Stocks

Seoul: Shares end higher on surprise factory output data

Wed, Apr 29, 2020 - 4:12 PM

doc7acr6yatvk11kzek73ug_doc76j22nzaly88yc2rk94.jpg
South Korean shares rose on Wednesday, ending the month with the sharpest monthly gain in 11 years, as its factory output unexpectedly rose, while higher oil prices also aided sentiment.
PHOTO: AFP

[SEOUL] South Korean shares rose on Wednesday, ending the month with the sharpest monthly gain in 11 years, as its factory output unexpectedly rose, while higher oil prices also aided sentiment.

The KOSPI closed up 13.47 points, or 0.70 per cent, at 1,947.56. The index rose 10.99 per cent in April, the sharpest monthly gain since July 2009. The country's financial markets will be closed on Thursday and Friday for public holidays.

Stock prices gained on solid factory data and a surge of US futures and oil prices, Kiwoom Securities' analyst Seo Sang-young said, adding that further gains were capped as investors stayed cautious ahead of holidays. 

While South Korea's March factory output jumped by the most in 11 years on higher demand due to factory shutdowns in China, oil prices rose as US stockpiles rose less-than-expected and nations moved to ease restrictions.

Foreigners were net buyers of US$191.86 million worth of shares on the main board.

SEE ALSO

Saudi Arabia's Q1 budget slips into deficit as oil revenue slides

The KOSPI has fallen 11.38 per cent so far this year.

The trading volume was 1,968.12 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 895, the number of advancing shares was 570.

REUTERS

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 29, 2020 04:03 PM
Banking & Finance

Billionaire activist investor calls on Wirecard to remove CEO Markus Braun

[SYDNEY] Billionaire activist investor Christopher Hohn has called on Wirecard to remove chief executive officer (...

Apr 29, 2020 03:56 PM
Government & Economy

Fewer corruption-related reports in Singapore last year: CPIB

CORRUPTION levels in Singapore remain firmly under control, with the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB)...

Apr 29, 2020 03:47 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stock markets rise at open

[LONDON] Europe's equity markets extended gains at the open on Wednesday, as global sentiment was buoyed by a...

Apr 29, 2020 03:41 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares end higher as virus restrictions ease

[SYDNEY] Australian shares rose on Wednesday, tracking Asian peers, after coronavirus-induced restrictions slowly...

Apr 29, 2020 03:39 PM
Real Estate

3 commercial shophouses in Bugis, CBD up for sale

THREE shophouses in Bugis and the central business district have been put on the market, sole marketing agent...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.