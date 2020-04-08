You are here

Home > Stocks

Seoul: Shares fall 1% as investors doubt pandemic slowdown, oil price recovery

Wed, Apr 08, 2020 - 4:17 PM

doc7a1yqmivw8h2ezjvl3l_doc79tn836iv8hv1eqs8s3.jpg
South Korean shares fell nearly 1 per cent on Wednesday after two straight sessions of sharp gains, as investors cast doubt on an impending slowdown of the coronavirus pandemic and fretted over the uncertainty of a recovery in oil prices. 
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SEOUL] South Korean shares fell nearly 1 per cent on Wednesday after two straight sessions of sharp gains, as investors cast doubt on an impending slowdown of the coronavirus pandemic and fretted over the uncertainty of a recovery in oil prices. 

The Seoul stock market's main KOSPI closed down 16.46 points, or 0.90 per cent, to 1,807.14. It has fallen 17.77 per cent so far this year.

Foreigners were net sellers of US$110.01 million worth of shares on the main board, extending the selloff to a 25th session. They sold around US$11.15 billion during the period.

Even as medical teams struggled to save gravely ill coronavirus patients and deaths hit new highs, the number of Covid-19 hospitalisations seemed to be levelling off in New York state, Governor of New York said on Tuesday.

Iran's Oil Minister said his country does not agree with holding any Opec+ meeting in the absence of a clear proposal and expected outcome from such talks for the oil market, according to a letter sent to Opec and seen by Reuters.

SEE ALSO

Australia: Shares end marginally lower on country's bleak outlook

Equity prices will continue to rise and fall for a while under persisting pressure from fears over economic fallout, said Huh Jae-hwan, an analyst at Eugene Investment & Securities.

REUTERS

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 8, 2020 04:02 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares end marginally lower on country's bleak outlook

[SYDNEY] Australian shares closed marginally lower on Wednesday, with the heavyweight financial sector leading...

Apr 8, 2020 03:39 PM
Consumer

Supermarket tycoon's wealth surges amid India lockdown

[MUMBAI] The Indian tycoon whose net worth surged the most among peers as the deadly coronavirus roils markets...

Apr 8, 2020 03:15 PM
Stocks

Volatility of Singapore stocks doubled in Q1 2020: SGX

SINGAPORE stocks saw their trailing 12-month volatility double over the first quarter this year, though they were...

Apr 8, 2020 03:00 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore telecom networks to be upgraded as more residents work, learn at home: IMDA

SINGAPORE will make immediate investments in its telecom ecosystem, as the latest pandemic-related movement control...

Apr 8, 2020 02:52 PM
Government & Economy

France's central bank estimates first-quarter GDP shrunk 6% from previous quarter

[PARIS] France's economy likely contracted 6 per cent in the first quarter from the previous three months as a...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.