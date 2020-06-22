You are here

Seoul: Shares fall on downbeat export data, fears over second virus wave

Mon, Jun 22, 2020 - 3:44 PM

South Korean shares on Monday fell as the market sentiment was dampened due to the country's downbeat export data and renewed fears over a second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Seoul stock market's benchmark Kospi closed down 14.59 points, or 0.68 per cent, at 2,126.73.

The World Health Organization reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases on Sunday, with the total rising by 183,020 in a 24-hour period.

South Korean exports extended their contraction during the first 20 days of June, but at a slower pace, as the coronavirus outbreak continued to weigh on global demand. Data for full month will be released on July 1.

Foreigners were net sellers of US$206.60 million worth of shares on the main board.

