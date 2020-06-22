Seoul: Shares fall on downbeat export data, fears over second virus wave

South Korean shares on Monday fell as the market sentiment was dampened due to the country's downbeat export data and renewed fears over a second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

[SEOUL] South Korean shares on Monday fell as the market sentiment was dampened due to the country's downbeat export data and renewed fears over a second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Seoul stock market's benchmark Kospi closed down 14.59 points, or 0.68 per cent, at 2,126.73.

The World Health Organization reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases on Sunday, with the total rising by 183,020 in a 24-hour period.

South Korean exports extended their contraction during the first 20 days of June, but at a slower pace, as the coronavirus outbreak continued to weigh on global demand. Data for full month will be released on July 1.

Foreigners were net sellers of US$206.60 million worth of shares on the main board.

