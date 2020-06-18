You are here

Home > Stocks

Seoul: Shares fall on second virus wave worries

Thu, Jun 18, 2020 - 3:40 PM

file70d2i7tefw21gvbvqip.jpg
South Korean shares ended lower on Thursday, as the market sentiment was dented by worries about a rise in coronavirus infections in the United States and China, along with the country's tensions with North Korea.
PHOTO: AFP

[SEOUL] South Korean shares ended lower on Thursday, as the market sentiment was dented by worries about a rise in coronavirus infections in the United States and China, along with the country's tensions with North Korea.

The Seoul stock market's main Kospi closed down 7.57 points, or 0.35 per cent, at 2,133.48.

New coronavirus infections hit record highs in six US states on Tuesday, marking a rising tide of cases for a second consecutive week as most states moved forward with reopening their economies, while China's capital Beijing ramped up efforts to contain a coronavirus outbreak that has fanned fears of wider contagion.

South Korea's chief nuclear negotiator will visit officials in Washington later in the day amid flaring tensions with North Korea after Pyongyang blew up an inter-Korean liaison office and threatened military action.

Foreigners were net sellers of US$159.27 million worth of shares on the main board.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 18, 2020 03:32 PM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong's 'rebel' tycoon Jimmy Lai has no regrets

[HONG KONG] Millionaire media tycoon Jimmy Lai knows his support for Hong Kong's pro-democracy protests could soon...

Jun 18, 2020 03:31 PM
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Medtecs shares rise 12% ahead of AGM

CATALIST-LISTED Medtecs International Corporation's shares hit a high of 31 Singapore cents on Thursday, up 3.5...

Jun 18, 2020 03:29 PM
Stocks

Europe: Shares lose ground on concerns of second coronavirus wave

[BENGALURU] European shares retreated at the open on Thursday as a spike in Covid-19 cases in China and some US...

Jun 18, 2020 03:19 PM
Transport

COE bidding to resume from July 6

CERTIFICATE of Entitlement (COE) bidding exercises will resume, starting with the first exercise on July 6, the Land...

Jun 18, 2020 03:18 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares down nearly 1% as dismal jobs data, virus relapse weigh

[BENGALURU] Australian shares ended lower on Thursday as the country's unemployment rate jumped to the highest in...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.