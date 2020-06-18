Seoul: Shares fall on second virus wave worries

South Korean shares ended lower on Thursday, as the market sentiment was dented by worries about a rise in coronavirus infections in the United States and China, along with the country's tensions with North Korea.

The Seoul stock market's main Kospi closed down 7.57 points, or 0.35 per cent, at 2,133.48.

New coronavirus infections hit record highs in six US states on Tuesday, marking a rising tide of cases for a second consecutive week as most states moved forward with reopening their economies, while China's capital Beijing ramped up efforts to contain a coronavirus outbreak that has fanned fears of wider contagion.

South Korea's chief nuclear negotiator will visit officials in Washington later in the day amid flaring tensions with North Korea after Pyongyang blew up an inter-Korean liaison office and threatened military action.

Foreigners were net sellers of US$159.27 million worth of shares on the main board.

