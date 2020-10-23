You are here

Home > Stocks

Seoul: Shares gain on upbeat US data, stimulus hopes

Fri, Oct 23, 2020 - 3:32 PM

rk_Kospi_231020.jpg
South Korean shares rose on Friday, tracking overnight Wall Street gains on upbeat US economic data and stimulus hopes, though rising domestic coronavirus cases capped gains.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SEOUL] South Korean shares rose on Friday, tracking overnight Wall Street gains on upbeat US economic data and stimulus hopes, though rising domestic coronavirus cases capped gains.

The Kospi closed up 5.76 points, or 0.24 per cent, at 2,360.81. For the week, the benchmark index rose 0.8 per cent.

US economic data surprised to the upside, as jobless claims fell more than expected and existing home sales surged to a more than 14-year high.

But the sentiment was dampened after South Korean government reported 155 new coronavirus cases as of Thursday midnight, the most since Sept 11.

Shares of Posco, the world's fifth-biggest steelmaker, rose 4.8 per cent after its third-quarter operating profits fell by less than expected.

SEE ALSO

Pelosi says 'just about there' on US stimulus; Senate hurdle awaits

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Meanwhile, a Reuters poll showed local economy likely returned to growth in the third quarter, after plunging into a recession in the previous quarter.

US President Donald Trump and his Democrat challenger Joe Biden offered sharply contrasting views on the coronavirus pandemic at Thursday's final presidential debate, just 12 days before their Nov 3 contest.

Foreigners were net buyers of US$33.63 million worth of shares on the main board.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 23, 2020 04:04 PM
Consumer

Private equity firm to split PetSmart, Chewy in US$6b recap deal

[PHOENIX] Three years after saddling PetSmart Inc with debt to acquire online rival Chewy Inc, a group led by...

Oct 23, 2020 04:03 PM
Government & Economy

10 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

[SINGAPORE] There were 10 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Friday noon (Oct 23), taking Singapore's total to 57...

Oct 23, 2020 03:53 PM
Stocks

Stocks hold tight ranges as US election caution sets in

[TOKYO] Global stocks barely budged on Friday as investors tightened positions with less than two weeks to go before...

Oct 23, 2020 03:42 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stocks wobble at the start of trading

[LONDON] European stock markets wobbled at the start of trading on Friday with London and Paris pushing upwards but...

Oct 23, 2020 03:35 PM
Banking & Finance

Citigroup says private bank chief set to depart

[NEW YORK] Citigroup said Peter Charrington, global head of private banking, will depart to spend more time with...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Broker's take: DBS says Bukit Sembawang land bank undervalued, initiates with 'buy'

WeWork default is a real possibility, warns Fitch Ratings

Consulting firms facing remake as crisis hits demand for their services

Singapore narrows inflation outlook range; core inflation at -0.1% in Sept

Stocks to watch: Mapletree Commercial Trust, iFast, Straits Trading, Chip Eng Seng

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for