You are here

Home > Stocks

Seoul: Shares post highest close since early March on vaccine hopes

Tue, May 19, 2020 - 4:05 PM

doc7an12uivgyc1iuak8haq_doc79mjkldty5le11zpdrn.jpg
South Korean shares rose more than 2 per cent on Tuesday to their highest close since early March after encouraging early-stage trial data from a potential coronavirus vaccine lifted hopes of a quicker economic recovery from the pandemic fallout. 
PHOTO: AFP

[SEOUL] South Korean shares rose more than 2 per cent on Tuesday to their highest close since early March after encouraging early-stage trial data from a potential coronavirus vaccine lifted hopes of a quicker economic recovery from the pandemic fallout. 

The Seoul stock market's main KOSPI closed up 43.50 points, or 2.25 per cent, at 1,980.61, posting its highest close since March 6 and biggest daily gain in a month.

Wall Street's S&P 500 index closed at a 10-week high on Monday as US drugmaker Moderna surged after the company said its experimental Covid-19 vaccine showed promising results in a small early-stage trial.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

May 19, 2020 04:03 PM
Life & Culture

Thinking of buying a bike? Get ready for a very long wait

[NEW YORK] Some bicycle shops in Brooklyn are selling twice as many bikes as usual and drawing blocklong lines of...

May 19, 2020 03:59 PM
Government & Economy

UK announces new post-Brexit global tariff regime

[LONDON] The United Kingdom announced a new post-Brexit tariff regime on Tuesday to replace the European Union's (EU...

May 19, 2020 03:59 PM
Energy & Commodities

Ovo Energy plans to cut 2,600 workers as online replaces human jobs

[LONDON] Ovo Energy plans to cut 2,600 staff as customers use digital tools to contact the energy supplier, cutting...

May 19, 2020 03:58 PM
Stocks

Europe: Markets extend gains at open

[LONDON] Europe's main stock markets climbed further in opening deals on Tuesday, mirroring Asian gains on hopes for...

May 19, 2020 03:48 PM
Transport

Thai govt approves bankruptcy plan for Thai Airways

[BANGKOK] Thailand's Cabinet approved a plan to restructure troubled Thai Airways International's finances through a...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.