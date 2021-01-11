You are here

Home > Stocks

Seoul: Shares retreat from record high on heavy foreign sell-off

Mon, Jan 11, 2021 - 3:32 PM

file7dyr3hc1u5f1gbx0n7nu.jpg
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[SEOUL] South Korean shares ended lower on Monday, after touching a record high earlier in the session, as a steep sell-off by foreign and institutional investors outweighed a record buying spree from retail investors. The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

By 6.30am GMT, the benchmark Kospi fell 3.73 points or 0.12 per cent to 3,148.45. The index has risen 9.57 per cent so far this year and gained 20.4 per cent in the previous 30 trading sessions.

Institutional and foreigners were net sellers of 3.7 trillion won (S$4.48 billion) and 711.9 billion won worth of shares on the main board, respectively. Retail investors' daily net purchase of Kospi shares was at a record 4.48 trillion won.

Trading was volatile as profit-takers were just as fierce as those jumping in further into the rally, and more clarity will be seen from upcoming speeches by many from the US Federal Reserve at various meetings, said Seo Jung-hun, an analyst at Samsung Securities.

Shares of Samsung Electronics closed up 2.5 per cent, having surged more than 9 per cent earlier in the session, while shares of Hyundai Motor closed up 8.7 per cent.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The won was quoted at 1,097.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.68 per cent lower than its previous close at 1,089.8.

In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,096.9 per dollar, down 0.4 per cent from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,096.4.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 2.32 per cent.

The trading volume during the session in the Kospi index was 1,696.81 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 905, the number of advancing shares was 166.

The won has lost 1 per cent against the dollar so far this year.

The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.5 basis point to 0.975 per cent, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 3.8 basis points to 1.695 per cent.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 11, 2021 03:53 PM
Banking & Finance

Ramsay Sime Darby picks banks for US$300m IPO

[KUALA LUMPUR] Ramsay Sime Darby Health Care has picked arrangers for an initial public offering in Malaysia that...

Jan 11, 2021 03:51 PM
Energy & Commodities

Chevron says repairs underway at Australia's Gorgon LNG Train 1 after weld quality issues

[SINGAPORE] Chevron Corp said on Monday it is conducting repairs to propane heat exchangers on a production train at...

Jan 11, 2021 03:44 PM
Real Estate

Freehold commercial building in District 8 up for sale with S$23.5m guide price

A FREEHOLD commercial building at 7 Hindoo Road is up for sale via an expression of interest exercise, marketing...

Jan 11, 2021 03:26 PM
Government & Economy

22 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

[SINGAPORE] There were 22 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Monday noon, taking Singapore's total to 58,929.

Jan 11, 2021 03:21 PM
Government & Economy

Taiwan's new passport hopes to banish confusion with China

[TAIPEI] Taiwan rolled out a newly redesigned passport on Monday that gives greater prominence to the island's day-...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Broker's take: UOBKH raises TP for Singapore Medical Group on potential offer

Three new Senior Counsel take silk

MOM clarifies differences between ICT, other EP holders

Stocks to watch: OCBC, Keppel, China Everbright, Chip Eng Seng, First Reit

Broker's take: DBS upgrades Riverstone to 'buy' as valuation turns attractive

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for