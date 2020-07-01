You are here

Home > Stocks

Seoul: Shares shed early gains amid mixed cues

Wed, Jul 01, 2020 - 4:15 PM

ym-kospi-010720.jpg
South Korean shares dipped on Wednesday as fears of Sino-US tension over China's crackdown in Hong Kong and fresh Covid-19 infections dented optimism about an economic recovery.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[SEOUL] South Korean shares dipped on Wednesday as fears of Sino-US tension over China's crackdown in Hong Kong and fresh Covid-19 infections dented optimism about an economic recovery. 

The Seoul stock market's benchmark Kospi closed down 1.63 points, or 0.08 per cent, at 2,106.70. The index rose as much as 1.2 per cent in early trade, tracking Wall Street gains overnight, as investors hoped for additional stimulus measures.

The index, however, reversed course to end lower following reports that the Hong Kong police arrested a man holding a flag advocating for independence, the first arrest under a sweeping national security law Beijing introduced overnight.

Business mood also soured after the United States recorded its biggest single-day spike since the pandemic began.

South Korean exports slumped more than expected in June, extending the double-digit contraction into a third month, as the pandemic and lockdown measures continued to dent global demand.

SEE ALSO

Seoul: Shares end higher, mark sharpest quarterly gain in 11 years

A separate private survey showed South Korea's manufacturing activity extended declines in June as the coronavirus impact on global demand protracted, while uncertainty over the future development and economic recovery further weighed on business outlook.

Foreigners were net sellers of US$139.12 million worth of shares on the main board.

 

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jul 1, 2020 04:15 PM
Banking & Finance

HSBC boosts regional equities teams with senior hires from Deutsche Bank

HSBC on Wednesday said it has made two Singapore-based senior appointments to strengthen its South-east Asia...

Jul 1, 2020 04:10 PM
Consumer

DHL temporarily suspends Chinese import shipments to India

[BENGALURU] German logistics company DHL said on Wednesday it has temporarily suspended picking up import shipments...

Jul 1, 2020 04:05 PM
Banking & Finance

South Korea to probe its private funds after hedge fund scandal

[SEOUL] South Korean regulators, burned by scandals tied to complicated and risky financial products after relaxing...

Jul 1, 2020 03:56 PM
Real Estate

UK house prices fall for first time since 2012: Nationwide

[LONDON] Britain's house prices fell in annual terms for the first time since 2012 in June as the country reeled...

Jul 1, 2020 03:51 PM
Banking & Finance

DBS to make second cut on Multiplier account rates this year

SINGAPORE's largest lender DBS will again this year cut rates on its flagship deposit account from Aug 1 amid a low...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.