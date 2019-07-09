You are here

Home > Stocks

Seoul: Stock woes deepen as new trade war with Japan roils market

Tue, Jul 09, 2019 - 9:23 AM

nwy_SOUTH KOREA_090719_34_2x.jpg
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[SEOUL] Investors who have stomached the ups and downs of South Korea's stock market this year have just been dealt another blow: resurgent tensions with Japan.

A trade war initiated by Japan to curb exports of materials crucial for the production of memory chips has wiped out over US$35 billion in value from the Korean equity benchmark in July.

Investors sold shares in semiconductor makers amid rising concern that they will be the biggest victims of the dispute.

Japan's decision to tighten controls over exports to South Korea of special materials vital to its tech industry erased about 16 trillion won (S$18 billion) from Samsung Electronics' market cap. SK Hynix has shed 1.5 trillion won. Both Samsung and SK Hynix make up almost a quarter of the benchmark Kospi index.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The first victim will be technology firms, resulting in delays in investment or production," said Jeon Kyung-dae, who oversees equities at Macquarie Investment Management Korea.

"There are a number of other industries where South Korean firms rely on Japanese technologies, such as shipbuilding and machinery, and there's also concern over boycotts of Japanese products, or vice versa."

South Korea's stock market had already been roiled by US-China trade tensions, concerns surrounding the outlook for memory chip demand and sensitive relations with North Korea on its denuclearisation plans.

Last week, South Korean President Moon Jae-in's government lowered its growth forecast for this year.

The Kospi index slumped over 2 per cent on Monday, the biggest drop in two months as volatility climbed.

"The latest skirmish with Japan is just another negative as underlying productivity remains challenged," said Sat Duhra, fund manager at Janus Henderson Investors.

"We have limited tech exposure generally and certainly are not racing to increase this in the current environment."

CHIP STOCKS

Korean chipmakers extended last week's declines after reports that Samsung vice chairman Jay Lee traveled to Japan on Sunday.

Morgan Stanley said Samsung and SK Hynix have less than three months of inventory of the affected materials, while other media reports said that it could be less than a month.

"Just until last week, we thought the issue could be relieved with Korean suppliers who can replace Japanese makers," said Yoon Joon-Won, a fund manager at HDC Asset Management.

"But the visit of Jay Lee to Japan seems to have sparked worries that the situation could be worse than expected."

Still, some Korean firms stand to benefit. Shares of local Samsung suppliers jumped this month on expectations that they may win more orders due to Japan's restrictions.

JAPAN ELECTION

The upcoming Japanese upper house election slated for July 21 will be closely watched by investors like HDC Asset's Mr Yoon, who speculated that politicians may use the export ban issue as part of their campaigns.

"I'm not selling shares in Samsung because of the issue, as I'm waiting for the outcome of the Japan's election," Mr Yoon said. "Details on the exports curb may be released before the election."

For some, the tensions aren't a concern.

"We see a limited long-term impact as a political consensus will be reached, both countries are key partners with the US who would not want an escalating trade issue here," said Ewan Markson-Brown, portfolio manager for Baillie Gifford & Co.

Overseas investors have added a net 248 billion won of shares in Samsung since July 1, the most-bought stock on Kospi index.

"This is another sign of the emerging theme of de-globalisation," said Knut Gezelius, lead portfolio manager at Skagen Global.

"Investors need to ask themselves if the landscape is beginning to change fundamentally."

BLOOMBERG

Editor's Choice

BT_20190709_VICCS9JX1H_3829724.jpg
Jul 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Way forward is to grow external wing to beat constraints: Chan Chun Sing

BT_20190709_JLOAK_3829631.jpg
Jul 9, 2019
Banking & Finance

OakNorth to sell loan underwriting tech to Asian incumbents

Prime US REIT.jpg
Jul 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Prime US Reit is listing now because 'conditions have stabilised'

Most Read

1 UNESCO adds Frank Lloyd Wright’s architecture to World Heritage list
2 Deutsche Bank posts Q2 loss, launches 7.4b euro overhaul
3 Asia leads global VC arena with US$129b in deals for 2018: Preqin
4 Alternative risk transfer taking insurance industry by storm
5 Deutsche Bank axes whole teams in Asia-Pacific as 18,000 job cuts begin

Must Read

BT_20190709_LMXDB9_3829795.jpg
Jul 9, 2019
Banking & Finance

Deutsche layoffs: impact in Singapore seen as muted

Jul 9, 2019
Garage

Bitmain crypto-billionaire unveils new Singapore-based startup as bitcoin rises

Jul 9, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Sembcorp, CapitaLand, Frasers Property, SembMarine, Datapulse, Lian Beng

Jul 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sembcorp to install solar panels atop 6 CapitaLand properties

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening