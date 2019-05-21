You are here

Seoul: Stocks close higher on foreign buying

Tue, May 21, 2019 - 3:58 PM

South Korea's KOSPI stock index ended firmer on Tuesday as foreigners turned net buyers, snapping eight sessions of net selling, with gains in heavyweight Samsung Electronics underpinning the benchmark.
The Seoul stock market's main KOSPI closed up 5.54 points, or 0.27 per cent, at 2,061.25 points.

The KOSPI climbed 0.99 per cent so far this year, and fell 6.8 per cent in the previous 30 trading sessions.

 The won was quoted at 1,194.0 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.02 per cent higher than its previous close at 1,194.2.

