You are here

Home > Stocks

Seoul: Stocks close lower on expiring options, weak China data

Thu, Jan 10, 2019 - 3:51 PM

colin-ki-10.jpg
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[SEOUL] South Korea's Kospi stock index closed lower on Thursday around the expiration of options contracts, while China's weak inflation data stoked concerns over economic slowdown amid hopes for a trade deal between the world's two biggest economies. The Korean won gained, while bond yields fell.

China's producer prices in December rose at their slowest pace in more than two years, a worrying sign of deflationary risks that could see Beijing roll out more policy support to help stabilise the economy.

At 0633 GMT, the Kospi closed down 1.43 points or 0.07 per cent at 2,063.28.

Investors kept a wait-and-see stance ahead of Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell's speech tonight, said Seo Sang-young, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

A multi-day rally in risk assets continued overnight after minutes from the Fed's December meeting showed a range of Fed policymakers said last month they could be patient about future interest rate increases and a few did not support the central bank's rate increase that month.

The won was quoted at 1,118.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.34 per cent firmer than its previous close at 1,122.1, extending its gain to a second session.

In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,118.61 per U.S. dollar, down 0.13 per cent from the previous session, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being asked at 1,102.05 per dollar.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.18 per cent, after US stocks ended the previous session with gains. Japanese stocks weakened 1.29 per cent.

The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 per cent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won.

The trading volume during the session on the Kospi index was 375,681,000 shares and, of the total traded issues of 896, the number of advancing shares was 330.

Foreigners were net buyers of 273,778 million won worth of shares.

The won's high for the year is 1,114.7 per dollar on Jan 2, 2019 and low is 1,130.05 on Jan 3, 2019.

In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.05 points to 109.28.

The Korean three-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.86 per cent, while the benchmark three-year Korean treasury bond yielded 1.801 per cent, lower than the previous day's 1.81 per cent.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

SL_palm_100119_4.jpg
Jan 10, 2019
BT Outlook 2019
Stocks

Palm oil stocks may shine with CPO prices out of the woods

BT_20190110_YOASCOTT10__3664403.jpg
Jan 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ascott Reit sells Raffles Place property for S$134m net gain

SL_forum_100119_15.jpg
Jan 10, 2019
Government & Economy

Re-employment model remains relevant; retirement age should stay at 62: panel

Most Read

1 Coastal Oil troubles hit Singapore banks, others with US$350m exposure
2 Singapore market activity may pick up with both listings and delistings
3 Ascott Reit sells Raffles Place property for S$134m net gain
4 Recession likely in next 2 years
5 Cheong Sim Lam buys Ascott Raffles Place Singapore for S$353.3 million

Must Read

SL_Gojek_100119_18.jpg
Jan 10, 2019
Transport

Gojek's ride-hailing app available to all consumers in Singapore

bp_singtel_100119_12.jpg
Jan 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel resells electricity plans through Singtel Power

Jan 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

UOB renews regional bancassurance alliance with Prudential for 15 years

Jan 10, 2019
Banking & Finance

Temasek's Singapore Technologies Telemedia selling perpetual issue

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening