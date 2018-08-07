You are here

Home > Stocks

Seoul: Stocks edge up in line with Asia; won falls

Tue, Aug 07, 2018 - 10:34 AM

BP_Kospi_070818_55.jpg
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[SEOUL] South Korea's Kospi stock index was steady on Tuesday morning in line with broader Asia with trade concerns capping gains stemming from upbeat Wall Street earnings.

The Korean won slipped against a strong US dollar, while bond yields fell.

At 01:25 GMT, the Kospi was up 3.61 points or 0.16 per cent at 2,290.11. 

Shares of Samsung Biologics gained over 6 per cent after a meeting between Samsung vice-chairman Lee Jae Yong and South Korean finance minister Kim Dong Yeon, where the minister vowed deregulations for the bioindustry. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The won was quoted at 1,125.9 per US dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.17 per cent weaker than its previous close at 1,124.

In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,126.3 per US dollar, down 0.05 per cent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,108.75.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.13 per cent, after US stocks ended the previous session with mild gains.

Japanese stocks rose 0.3 per cent.

The Kospi is down around 7.3 per cent so far this year, and up by 3.03 per cent in the previous 30 days.

The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 per cent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won.

The trading volume during the session on the Kospi index was 85,209,000 shares and, of the total traded issues of 886, the number of advancing shares was 293.

Foreigners were net buyers of 29,192 million won worth of shares.

The US dollar has risen 5.62 per cent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per US dollar on April 2, and low is 1,140.4 on July 19.

In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.04 points to 108.21.

The Korean three-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65, while the benchmark three-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.084 per cent, lower than the previous day's 2.1 per cent.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BP_SG_070818_3.jpg
Aug 7, 2018
Government & Economy

Nine-year cap on independent directors to kick in from 2022

BP_SGbanks_070818_4.jpg
Aug 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore banks brace for chill from mortgage slowdown

Aug 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

Turkish delight off the table but this shouldn't ruffle Sats' feathers

Most Read

1 ‘Too little too late’: bankruptcy booms among older Americans
2 The Tre Ver sells over 140 of 200 units in first 3 hours of launch
3 Stocks to watch: OCBC, Keppel, Raffles Medical, Manulife US Reit, Sasseur Reit
4 SGD bond issues jump 147% in July, but YTD figure still weak
5 OCBC's profit climbs 16% for Q2 to S$1.21b, beating estimates
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_SG_070818_3.jpg
Aug 7, 2018
Government & Economy

Nine-year cap on independent directors to kick in from 2022

BP_SGbanks_070818_4.jpg
Aug 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore banks brace for chill from mortgage slowdown

BP_pound_070818_44.jpg
Aug 7, 2018
Banking & Finance

Pound frail on Brexit fears, US dollar steady

Artist's impression of IC3 East DC
Aug 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

Keppel DC Reit to build new Australia data centre at a cost of up to A$36m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening