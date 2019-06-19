You are here

Home > Stocks

Seoul: Stocks end firmer on revived hopes of trade truce

Wed, Jun 19, 2019 - 4:30 PM

[SEOUL] South Korea's Kospi index ended higher on Wednesday as US President Donald Trump's decision to meet his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping this month rekindled optimism after a long lull. The South Korean won rose against the dollar, while the benchmark bond yield dropped.

The Seoul stock market's main Kospi closed up 26.08 points or 1.24 per cent at 2,124.79 points, marking its highest close since early May.

Mr Trump said on Tuesday he had spoken to Xi Jinping and that the two leaders' teams would restart trade talks in order to prepare for a meeting at the G-20 summit in Japan later this month.

The lingering trade tensions between the world's two largest economies have roiled markets and affected global economy. The talks between the two sides to reach a broad deal broke down last month and their interaction since then has been limited.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The local financial markets' rally was driven by the news of the meeting, especially with their positive comments on trade negotiations, said Seo Sang-young, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities. Mr Trump's speech at his re-election campaign without hardline remarks on diplomacy also supported investor sentiment, he added.

Mr Trump formally launched his 2020 re-election campaign on Tuesday by presenting himself as the same political insurgent who shook up the Washington establishment four years ago and who is now a victim of an attempted ouster by Democrats.

South Korean chipmakers, Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, closed up 2.3 per cent and 6 per cent, respectively, on expectations that an upcoming summit between Washington and Beijing would ease trade tensions.

Foreigners were net buyers of 302.6 billion won worth of shares on the main board.

The won was quoted at 1,176.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.82 per cent higher than its previous close at 1,185.8. The currency marked its highest close in six weeks against the dollar.

In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,175.6 per US dollar, down 0.1 per cent from the previous session, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,174.2 per dollar.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 1.75 per cent, after US stocks surged. Japanese stocks rose 1.72 per cent.

The Kospi rose 4.10 per cent so far this year, but lost 4.4 per cent in the previous 30 trading sessions.

The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 per cent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won.

The trading volume during the session on the Kospi index was 843.34 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 892, the number of advancing shares was 537.

The won lost 5.1 per cent against the US dollar so far this year.

In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.05 points to 110.42, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.80 per cent.

The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.7 basis points to 1.486 per cent, while the benchmark 10-year yield dropped by 1.0 basis points to 1.604 per cent. 

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BT_20190619_PRESG17I4E8_3812564.jpg
Jun 19, 2019
Garage

Investor pressure drives regional venture funds to sustainability deals

nwy_lawyers_190619_14_2x.jpg
Jun 19, 2019
Government & Economy

Demoting your staff? Think again

nwy_SGX_190619_15_2x.jpg
Jun 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX's move to suspend stocks a case of 'damned if you do, damned if you don't'

Most Read

1 Faster, better, cheaper: leveraging fintech for remittance services
2 UOB reaffirms offer to buyers of two condo projects under receivership
3 Singapore residents can now use Nets cards for payments at Paradigm Mall Johor Bahru
4 Money FM podcast: The Hot Seat - Angel investing: How risky is it for an investor?
5 Fidelity considering demerger of venture arm Eight Roads

Must Read

file6zgt88z2hz4n9kxbqi.jpg
Jun 19, 2019
Real Estate

6 out of 11 'super penthouses' now for sale in the world are in Singapore: List Sotheby's

nwy_DBS_190619_71_2x.jpg
Jun 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: DBS up 3.02% after OCBC Investment Research upgrades it to 'buy' on price correction, strong fundamentals

shentonwayzb.jpg
Jun 19, 2019
Government & Economy

Two in five Singapore employees will look to change jobs in 2019: Randstad

Jun 19, 2019
Garage

Blockchain platform Zilliqa teams up with payments startup Xfers

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening