You are here

Home > Stocks

Seoul: Stocks end flat as caution prevails ahead of G20 summit

Mon, Jun 24, 2019 - 3:52 PM

file75uvv2krasm11wxwqa6 (2).jpg
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[SEOUL] South Korea's Kospi stock index ended flat after swinging between gains and losses ahead of the G20 summit where US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping will meet amid escalated trade tension. The Korean won strengthened, and the benchmark bond yield fell.

The Seoul stock market's main Kospi index rose 0.71 points or 0.03 per cent to 2,126.33.

Investors see little possibility of the two leaders reaching a meaningful agreement but expect to see some concrete direction of negotiation through the meeting, said Kim Ye-eun, analyst at IBK Securities.

Both China and the United States should make compromises in trade talks, Chinese Vice Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen said on Monday, ahead of the much anticipated meeting between the two leaders at this week's G20 summit in Japan.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the summit this week, state-run Xinhua news agency said on Sunday, giving the first official confirmation of his attendance at the gathering.

Foreigners were net sellers of 99.4 billion won (S$114.96 million) worth of shares on the main board.

The won was quoted at 1,156.5 per US dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.65 per cent higher than its previous close at 1,164.0.

In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,156.5 per US dollar, up 0.1 per cent from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,155.2 per US dollar.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.24 per cent, after US stocks fell. Japanese stocks rose 0.13 per cent.

The Kospi has risen 4.18 per cent so far this year, and gained 1.1 per cent in the previous 30 trading sessions.

The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 per cent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won.

Trading volume during the session on the Kospi index was 660.55 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 892, the number of advancing shares was 372.

The won has lost 3.5 per cent against the greenback so far this year.

In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.01 point to 110.57, while the three-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.79 per cent.

The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.4 basis point to 1.436 per cent, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.0 basis point to 1.56 per cent.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

file6ue8ynmp65f4bc4x93a.jpg
Jun 24, 2019
Companies & Markets

Seven in 10 IPO stocks since 2017 trading underwater

file732oi2gd5nsw7p7dnjc.jpg
Jun 24, 2019
Government & Economy

Silver lining for tech and health graduates amid economic gloom

BT_20190624_KRSKY_3816498.jpg
Jun 24, 2019
Real Estate

40% of Sky Everton units sold

Most Read

1 Sembcorp Industries issues S$1.5b worth of bonds to extend SembMarine S$2b loan
2 Bitcoin climbs to US$10,000 as memories of the crypto bubble fade
3 Seven in 10 IPO stocks since 2017 trading underwater
4 Temasek backs SCI in S$1.5b bond issue to strengthen SembMarine
5 40% of Sky Everton units sold

Must Read

file75vqyd4y2uogusg4mtr.jpg
Jun 24, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hour Glass co-founder Jannie Chan's appeal against bankruptcy dismissed

Jun 24, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore's headline inflation edges up in May, core inflation holds steady

Jun 24, 2019
Companies & Markets

International Cement fails to get SGX nod for US$104.4m acquisition of African firm

file75wcakiio3m15ch7zdl2.jpg
Jun 24, 2019
Companies & Markets

Union Gas assessing disruption to LPG supply after massive fire at supplier's Jurong facility

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening