You are here

Home > Stocks

Seoul: Stocks end higher; clock fourth straight weekly gain

Fri, Sep 18, 2020 - 3:35 PM

af_nikkei_180920.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[SEOUL] South Korean shares closed higher on Friday due to higher buying by foreign investors, with the benchmark recording its fourth straight weekly gain. The won logged the sharpest gain in near six months, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

The Kospi closed up 6.23 points or 0.26 per cent at 2,412.40. For the week, the index rose 0.66 per cent.

"Despite lack of upward momentum (in Kospi), favourable FX market conditions led to foreign investors' inflow in both spot and futures markets," Daishin Securities' analyst Lee Kyoung-min said, adding that healthcare and chemicals towed the market.

Foreigners were net buyers of 143.6 billion won (S$166.3 million) worth of shares on the main board.

Meanwhile, finance ministers and central bankers from China, Japan and South Korea agreed to redouble their efforts to help the region's economy recover from the virus crisis. South Korea reported 126 new Covid-19 cases as of Thursday midnight.

SEE ALSO

Seoul: Stocks fall on tech selloff, foreign profit-taking

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The healthcare index jumped 1.8 per cent after the country approved Celltrion's experimental Covid-19 treatment for Phase 2/3 clinical trials.

LG Chem rebounded 3.3 per cent after plunging as much as 9 per cent on Thursday on the company's plans to separate its battery business into a new corporation in December.

The won ended at 1,160.3 per US dollar on the onshore settlement platform, up 1.22 per cent, the sharpest gain since late-March.

The currency jumped 2.29 per cent for the week, logging the biggest weekly percentage gain since early-June.

In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,160.1 per US dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,160.3.

The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.9 basis point to 0.908 per cent, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 0.6 basis point to 1.505 per cent.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 18, 2020 03:27 PM
Government & Economy

11 new coronavirus cases in Singapore, with one imported

[SINGAPORE] There were 11 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Friday noon, taking Singapore's total to 57,543.

Sep 18, 2020 03:26 PM
Banking & Finance

EU climate chief says now's the time for jumbo green bond sale

[BRUSSELS] The European Union's (EU) climate chief says rising demand for green bonds creates an opportunity for the...

Sep 18, 2020 03:23 PM
Life & Culture

Storm Noul makes landfall in Vietnam, kills at least one person

[HANOI] Tropical storm Noul made landfall in Vietnam on Friday, killing at least one person and triggering heavy...

Sep 18, 2020 03:15 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares drop on Victoria's virus woes; NZ at one-month low

[BENGALURU] Australian shares ended lower for a second session on Friday, as losses in financials offset gains in...

Sep 18, 2020 03:06 PM
Energy & Commodities

Gold firms on economic worries, stimulus hopes

[BENGALURU] Gold prices rose on Friday as gloomy US jobs data cast a shadow over the economic outlook, and major...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

F&B staff crunch returns along with business pickup

Stocks to watch: Top Glove, SGX, Sunpower, Mermaid Maritime, SLB Development

Now is the time for China to win friends: Chan Chun Sing

Australia looks set to ease border limits and allow more citizens home

Singapore shares inch up at Friday's open; STI up 0.1%

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.