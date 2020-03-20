You are here

Home > Stocks

Seoul: Stocks end six-day losing streak

Fri, Mar 20, 2020 - 4:12 PM

doc79s7aoxnjpfnwb9zi87_doc73k5qt8xqlg1cwf68k51.jpg
South Korean shares had their best session in more than 11 years on Friday, boosted by massive stimulus measures across the world to cushion the economic hit from the coronavirus pandemic.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[SEOUL] South Korean shares had their best session in more than 11 years on Friday, boosted by massive stimulus measures across the world to cushion the economic hit from the coronavirus pandemic.

The benchmark KOSPI surged 108.51 points, or 7.44 per cent, to 1,566.15, ending a six-day losing streak and posting its one-day percentage gain since December 8, 2008.

Still, the KOSPI lost 11.59 per cent this week, following a 13.17 per cent plunge in the previous week, on worries about the coronavirus' impact on the global economy. It has tumbled a total of 34.6 per cent in the previous 30 trading sessions.

Trading of equities in the benchmark index was halted for five minutes on Friday, after KOSPI 200 futures jumped more than 5 per cent, the Korea Exchange said.

Foreign investors were net sellers of US$343.05 million worth of shares on the main board.

REUTERS

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 20, 2020 04:09 PM
Government & Economy

US and Mexico plan to close border to 'non-essential travel'

[WASHINGTON] The United States and Mexico are working on a plan to close their border to non-essential travel due to...

Mar 20, 2020 03:56 PM
Consumer

Holiday Inn owner says business is worst ever

[LONDON] Holiday Inn owner IHG said on Friday demand for hotels was currently at the lowest levels it had ever seen...

Mar 20, 2020 03:56 PM
Government & Economy

Malaysia to deploy army to help enforce coronavirus curbs

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia will deploy the army from Sunday to help enforce travel and movement curbs aimed at reining...

Mar 20, 2020 03:53 PM
Transport

Shipping giant Maersk suspends 2020 outlook

[COPENHAGEN] Shipping giant Maersk said on Friday its first quarter earnings would take a hit from weak volumes and...

Mar 20, 2020 03:50 PM
Government & Economy

Taiwan's new 'electronic fence' for quarantines leads wave of virus monitoring

[TAIPEI] Taiwan, which has won global praise for its effective action against the coronavirus, is rolling out a...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.