Seoul: Stocks extend losses after Samsung bribery ruling

The Seoul stock market's main KOSPI ended down 7.68 points or 0.40 per cent at 1,933.41 points.

[SEOUL] South Korean shares extended losses on Thursday as Samsung Group affiliates fell following a court ruling over the group heir's bribery case.

The Seoul stock market's main KOSPI ended down 7.68 points or 0.40 per cent at 1,933.41 points.

Foreigners were net sellers of 117.1 billion won ($96.56 million) worth of shares on the main board.

The KOSPI has fallen 5.27 per cent so far this year, and lost 7.2 per cent in the previous 30 trading sessions.

REUTERS