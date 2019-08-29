You are here

Seoul: Stocks extend losses after Samsung bribery ruling

Thu, Aug 29, 2019 - 3:18 PM

The Seoul stock market's main KOSPI ended down 7.68 points or 0.40 per cent at 1,933.41 points.
EPA

[SEOUL] South Korean shares extended losses on Thursday as Samsung Group affiliates fell following a court ruling over the group heir's bribery case. 

Foreigners were net sellers of 117.1 billion won ($96.56 million) worth of shares on the main board.

The KOSPI has fallen 5.27 per cent so far this year, and lost 7.2 per cent in the previous 30 trading sessions.

REUTERS

