You are here

Home > Stocks

Seoul: Stocks gain for third straight day on US stimulus hopes

Wed, Oct 21, 2020 - 3:10 PM

af_kospi_211020.jpg
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SEOUL] South Korean shares rose on Wednesday as renewed hopes for additional US stimulus helped investors look past sluggish preliminary trade data and a rise in coronavirus infections. The won and the benchmark bond yield both rose.

The benchmark Kospi closed up 12.45 points or 0.53 per cent at 2,370.86, extending a two-day winning streak.

The White House and Democrats in the US Congress moved closer to agreement on a new coronavirus relief package as President Donald Trump said he was willing to accept a large aid bill.

"Expectations for stimulus are continuing, but due to the US election uncertainty, investors will remain their wait-and-see stance until the uncertainty is eased," said Hana Financial Investment analyst Lee Young-gon.

Shares of the world's No 2 memory chip maker, SK Hynix declined 1.6 per cent, after its announcement on Tuesday to buy Intel's Nand memory chip business.

SEE ALSO

Seoul: Shares up on foreign buying as won hits 18-month high

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

South Korean exports dropped 5.8 per cent in the first 20 days of October, returning to contraction after growing in September, government data showed on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the country reported 91 new coronavirus cases as of Tuesday midnight, higher than 58 a day earlier.

Foreigners were net buyers of 6.4 billion won (S$7.6 million) worth of shares on the main board.

The won ended trading at 1,131.9 per US dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.66 per cent higher than its previous close of 1,139.4.

In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,131.3 per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,131.1.

In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.07 point to 111.78.

The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 2.4 basis points to 0.936 per cent, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 6.2 basis points to 1.523 per cent.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 21, 2020 03:41 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stocks slip as healthcare, real estate sectors weigh

[BENGALURU] European shares slipped on Wednesday as losses in defensive sectors outweighed optimism over encouraging...

Oct 21, 2020 03:32 PM
Government & Economy

Thailand welcomes tourists back as Bangkok protests heat up

[BANGKOK] Thailand received a group of tourists from China on Tuesday, its first such arrivals since commercial...

Oct 21, 2020 03:22 PM
Government & Economy

UK budget deficit hits £208.5b amid calls for more aid

[LONDON] The UK budget deficit climbed to an unprecedented £208.5 billion (S$366.29 billion) in the first six months...

Oct 21, 2020 03:06 PM
Companies & Markets

CDL director Kwek Leng Peck quits due to disagreements with board, management

CITY Developments Limited (CDL) non-executive and non-independent director Kwek Leng Peck left the property giant on...

Oct 21, 2020 03:01 PM
Banking & Finance

Hong Kong dollar rates rise as Ant IPO anticipation tightens liquidity

[SINGAPORE] The cost of borrowing Hong Kong dollars rose on Wednesday and forward rates jumped as traders...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Broker's take: RHB upgrades Venture to 'buy'; share price hits 52-week high

Broker's take: Jefferies says Cathay Pacific restructuring removes key overhang

Stocks to watch: Keppel, Mapletree Logistics Trust, SIA, Keppel DC Reit, CDLHT

Keppel Capital gets first closing of US$295m for Alpha Asia Macro Trends Fund IV

US seeks to sway Brazil on Chinese 5G with US$1b deal

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for