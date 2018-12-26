You are here

Home > Stocks

Seoul: Stocks hit 2-month low on US political uncertainties; won flat

Wed, Dec 26, 2018 - 3:06 PM

file6ucdl8fzx8y1dnb6q9qc.jpg
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[SEOUL] South Korea's Kospi stock index slumped on Wednesday over persisting political uncertainties in the United States as the market reopened after the Christmas holiday. The Korean won was flat while bond yields fell.

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said the partial shutdown of the federal government was going to last until his demand for funds to build a wall on the US-Mexico border is met.

Mr Trump on Tuesday expressed confidence in Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin amid worries over a weakening economy and a stock market slump, but repeated his criticism of the US Federal Reserve, saying it has raised interest rates too quickly.

Investors also were grappling with the federal government shutdown and reports that President Donald Trump privately discussed the possibility of firing the Fed chairman.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

At 0632 GMT, the Kospi closed down 27 points or 1.31 per cent at 2,028.01, hitting a near two-month low.

Shares of Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction ended 9.9 per cent lower as the company's nuclear power plant business is hit by the government's nuclear phase-out policy.

The won was quoted at 1,125.4 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.02 per cent weaker from its previous close at 1,125.2.

In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,125.5 per US dollar, down 0.12 per cent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being asked at 1,107.15 per dollar.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.34 per cent, after US stocks ended the previous session with sharp losses. Japanese stocks rose 0.89 per cent.

The Kospi is down around 16.7 per cent so far this year, and down by 1.22 per cent in the previous 30 days.

The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 per cent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won.

The trading volume during the session on the Kospi index was 314,188,000 shares and, of the total 896 traded issues, the number of advancing shares was 128.

Foreigners were net buyers of 56,729 million won worth of shares.

The US dollar has risen 5.54 per cent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2 and the low is 1,146.26 on Oct 11.

In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.1 point to 109.25.

The Korean three-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.9 per cent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 1.807 per cent, lower than the previous day's 1.85 per cent.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

Dec 25, 2018
BT Outlook 2019
Real Estate

Private rental market may be held up by en bloc sellers, lower supply

BT-santa-letter-web.jpg
Dec 25, 2018
Life & Culture

A letter from the CEO of Santa Claus Holdings to his employees

china-city-aad7a8ca-03cb-11e9-b5df-5d3874f1ac36.jpg
Dec 25, 2018
BT Outlook 2019
Government & Economy

China growth to slow, economy to remain strained

Most Read

1 Singapore shares end higher on Monday
2 Private rental market may be held up by en bloc sellers, lower supply
3 Ailing firms find new lease of life in real estate
4 Singapore goes underground to boost land use
5 A letter from the CEO of Santa Claus Holdings to his employees

Must Read

AK_cbfactory_2612.jpg
Dec 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore manufacturing up 7.6% in November, beating estimates

nz-collage-261218.jpg
Dec 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singtel adds ex-Westpac chief Gail Kelly, Google exec Bradley Horowitz to board

1.jpg
Dec 26, 2018
Real Estate

JTC launches last 4 industrial sites under confirmed, reserved lists for 2nd-half year

Dec 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

Keppel bags S$300m of marine contracts; Keppel T&T sells stakes in Thai IT firms

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening