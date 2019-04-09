You are here

Home > Stocks

Seoul: Stocks recoup losses on foreign net purchases; won gains

Tue, Apr 09, 2019 - 4:25 PM

[SEOUL] South Korea's Kospi stock index recouped losses on Tuesday, rising for the eighth consecutive session — the longest term in two months — on foreign net purchases. The South Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

Seoul stock market's main Kospi rose 2.96 points or 0.13 per cent to 2,213.56 points. Foreigners were net buyers of 200.6 billion won worth of shares on the main board.

The won quoted at 1,142.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.23 per cent higher than its previous close at 1,144.7.

In offshore trading, the won quoted at 1,142.3 per US dollar, while in one-year non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,141.3 per dollar.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan were up 0.27 per cent, after US stocks ended the previous session with mild losses. Japanese stocks rose 0.19 per cent.

The Kospi has risen 8.45 per cent so far this year, and fallen 0.9 per cent in the previous 30 trading sessions.

The price-to-earnings ratio was 12.10, the dividend yield was 1.28 per cent and the market capitalisation was 1,242.04 trillion won.

Trading volume during the session on Kospi index was 409.58 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 896, the number of advancing shares was 362.

The won has lost 2.3 per cent against the US dollar this year. In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.02 point to 109.57, while the three-month certificate of deposit rate was quoted at 1.86 per cent.

The most liquid three-year South Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.8 basis point to 1.731 per cent, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.2 basis points to 1.879 per cent. 

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

lwx_oue_090419_4.jpg
Apr 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Two OUE Reits join consolidation trend with proposed merger

BT_20190409_KRHILL_3747546.jpg
Apr 9, 2019
Real Estate

String of public agencies lease offices at Funan

lwx_atms_090419_5.jpg
Apr 9, 2019
Banking & Finance

Don't shoot the ATM, it's just a distribution tool: banks

Most Read

1 Ripple aims to make a splash in Asia with expansion of Singapore office
2 OUE Commercial Reit, OUE Hospitality Trust to merge; combined assets worth S$6.8b
3 S-Reits tipped for further gains as rate hike fears subside
4 Jazzing up the CBD
5 String of public agencies lease offices at Funan

Must Read

lwx_hyflux_090419_50.jpg
Apr 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux default signals more trouble ahead for Singapore bond market: S&P

Apr 9, 2019
Stocks

5 best-performing billionaire stocks returned 49% year to date: SGX

lwx_condo_090419_49.jpg
Apr 9, 2019
Real Estate

March resales of private non-landed homes highest since July 2018 cooling measures: SRX

Apr 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

UOB prices US$600m 3.75% notes due 2029

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening